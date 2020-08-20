The American College of Cardiology has awarded The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus the Chest Pain with Primary PCI Certification. The campus was awarded the certification after demonstrating its exceptional expertise in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and having a primary percutaneous coronary intervention available at all times to quickly provide coronary intervention.
hot
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus awarded certification
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- Spirit Golf to run Butterfield Trail golf course
- Party in the Parking Lot
- Over 120 El Paso businesses close for good; others fight for survival as aid dries up
- Whispers: Remembering GuyRex, El Paso No. 2
- Beirut blast shocks El Paso’s Lebanese community
- Parents mull alternatives as school starts, virtually
- UTEP, Sun Bowl, NMSU hoping for Hail Mary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital hires new executives
- UTEP launching another degree program
- Raben Group adds communications expert
- New El Paso County program assists small businesses
- United Bank announces new board
- TTUHSC El Paso establishes new scholarship fund
- Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac president donates to UMC
- Texas Tech professor chair-elect of research association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.