The American College of Cardiology has awarded The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus the Chest Pain with Primary PCI Certification. The campus was awarded the certification after demonstrating its exceptional expertise in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and having a primary percutaneous coronary intervention available at all times to quickly provide coronary intervention.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.