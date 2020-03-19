The Hospitals of Providence is now offering transvaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery, better known as vNOTES, a new type of minimally invasive hysterectomy procedure that is scarless and almost painless. The procedure is being performed by Dr. George Iskander, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, at the Transmountain Campus. Iskander is one of only 20 physicians in the country certified to perform the procedure, according to a news release. The robotic procedure allows a hysterectomy to be performed without any abdominal incisions on the patient.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.