The Hospitals of Providence has named Linda Lawson as its group chief nursing officer. Lawson joined The Hospitals of Providence in 2006 and has more than 32 years of nursing experience. In addition to her new role, she will continue to serve as chief nursing officer for the Transmountain Campus. Lawson has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso, a master’s degree in critical care/nursing administration from the University of Massachusetts and a doctorate from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The Hospitals of Providence system includes the Memorial Campus, Providence Children’s Hospital, Sierra Campus, East Campus and Transmountain Campus.
