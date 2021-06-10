Hooper

The Hospitals of Providence has selected Tasha Hopper to lead its East Campus. Hopper has worked for The Hospitals of Providence since 1998, most recently as CEO of the Transmountain Campus. She serves on many boards, including those of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, YWCA Foundation and El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s in nursing administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. The Hospitals of Providence, which is owned by Tenet Healthcare, operates four stand-alone hospitals, along with a children’s hospital, micro-hospitals, freestanding ERs, and many other health care facilities in the region.

