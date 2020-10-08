The Hospitals of Providence has partnered with Access Physicians, a multispecialty telemedicine group, to enhance its teleneurology service. Health care providers at The Hospitals of Providence can connect with board-certified neurologists via secure, high-resolution technology in minutes. On-site nurses and health care providers and other physicians have access to teleneurology consultation to respond quickly to patients experiencing a stroke and to diagnose and treat patients with epilepsy, severe headaches, multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions.

