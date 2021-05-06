The American College of Surgeons and its Commission on Cancer have granted full accreditation to the cancer program at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus. To earn the accreditation, the hospital had to demonstrate dedication and technical capabilities that improve survival and quality of life for cancer patients through standard setting, which promotes cancer prevention, clinical research, education and monitoring of comprehensive quality care.

