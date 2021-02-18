The Hospitals of Providence has updated its visitation policy to once again allow visitors to come into the network’s hospitals. For non-COVID patients, one visitor is allowed every day between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to a news release. Visitors will be screened before entering the hospital and are required to wear a facemask and sanitize their hands. The health network, along with other El Paso hospitals, adopted a no-visitors policy earlier this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We greatly look forward to the return of visitors in our hospitals,” Group CEO Nicholas Tejeda said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate our visitor policy to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and physicians.”

