The Goldfarb Law Firm has been included in the 2022 edition of the U.S. News & World Report Best Lawyers list. The firm is included in the metropolitan El Paso market list under “Litigation – Trusts & Estates” and “Trusts & Estates Law.” Founded in 2019 by Allan and Aaron Goldfarb, the firm specializes in commercial transactions, real estate, trust and estate administration, and tax law. In addition, ScottHulse law firm was named a Tier 1 firm in El Paso for eight practice areas and a Tier 2 firm for two practice areas. Founded in 1889, ScottHulse is a full-service law firm. According to U.S. News firms “are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.” For the complete list, go online to bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

