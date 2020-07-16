The Borderplex Alliance recognized for workforce initiative
The Texas Economic Development Council has awarded The Borderplex Alliance its 2020 Workforce Development Award. The Borderplex Alliance, a private-sector-led effort to boost economic development in the region, was recognized for its Small Business Leaders Event, a career exploration and awareness event with local businesses, four schools and an entrepreneurship organization at UTEP. It offered 60 students the opportunity to learn about businesses from Riverbend Development, tour their operations and hear directly from local entrepreneurs about the importance of business and job creation in the region. It was the first event of this type in El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.