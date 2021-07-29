The Borderplex Alliance, a private sector-led economic development organization in El Paso, has hired Christian Diaz as director of special initiatives. Diaz has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. Most recently, he was a graduate research fellow at the Mike Loya Center for Innovation and Commerce. In his new position, Diaz will coordinate the day-to-day operations of the Borderplex Supplier Association and Binational Tech Council, while tracking the progress of The Borderplex Alliance’s 2025 Strategic Plan. The Borderplex Alliance is led by CEO Jon Barela.

