The Borderplex Alliance has named seven new board members. They are: Benito Fernandez, chairman of Sistema Axis SA de CV / Controladora Kanimi SAPI de CV; John Hummer, president of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine; Benjamin Arriola, president of Southwest University; Yolanda Eufracio, business development manager with FINSA; Lisa Evans, VP of distribution and customer engagement at Texas Mutual Insurance Company; Angelica Rosales, business development representative at Sundt; and Leslie Ward, president of AT&T Texas. Fernandez and Hummer serve on the executive committee.

