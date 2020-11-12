Wright

Teacher’s Federal Credit Union has hired Kiana Wright as vice president of consumer lending. Wright has more than 20 years of credit union and consumer lending experience. Most recently, she served as vice president of consumer lending at Community First Credit Union in Jacksonville, Florida. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Webster University.

