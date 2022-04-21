El Paso credit union TFCU recently celebrated the reopening of its remodeled Rojas Branch at 12020 Rojas Dr. The remodeled branch features updated services, including a teller-less model with extended hour ATM lobbies. It also features art and photography by local talent, including Christin Apodaca, Patrick Gabaldon, Tino Ortega and Jorge Salgado. Established in 1936, TFCU now has more than $850 million in assets and 72,000 members.
TFCU completes remodel of branch in Far East
- By El Paso Inc. staff
