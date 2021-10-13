El Paso credit union TFCU has become an official sponsor of the FC Juárez soccer team. The club, which was formed in 2015 by a group of families in Juárez and El Paso, competes in Liga MX. TFCU was established in 1936 and has more than $800 million in assets and about 67,000 members.

