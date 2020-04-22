The El Paso County Veterans Assistance Office has been awarded an additional $75,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission. The funds will help the county meet the increased service demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant is available to provide housing and utility assistance for in-need veterans and their families in El Paso County. More information: EPCounty.com/Veterans/Default.htm.

