Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., has been appointed the ninth president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Rice-Spearman, who joined TTUHSC in 1987, is the first female president in the history of all four universities within the Texas Tech University System. She has served in various roles, including dean of the School of Health Profession, associate provost, provost and chief academic officer. She served as president on an interim basis for the past seven months.

