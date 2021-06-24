Zurcher
Tommie Morelos

Grant Zurcher, a student at the Foster School of Medicine, is one of 50 students across the country selected to participate in the National Institutes of Health’s Medical Research Scholars Program. The program offers participants a year of immersive research at the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland. After taking a year off from his studies to participate in the program, Zurcher will return to graduate with the Class of 2023. He is pursuing a career in oncology and hopes to do cancer research at the NIH campus. “I’ve enjoyed my research experience before and during medical school. Because of that, I’ve wanted to do more,” Zurcher said in a statement. “Doing full-time research without having to also balance clinical duties or curriculum requirements for a whole year is a blessing.”

