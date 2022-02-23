Anna Eiring

Anna Eiring

The Elsa U. Pardee Foundation has awarded Anna Eiring, Ph.D., an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, $143,000 for research on new drug targets for acute myeloid leukemia. Eiring and her team are studying the proteins that contribute to disease progression and drug resistance in acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia. Between 2014 and 2018, there was an average of 93 leukemia cases each year in El Paso County.

