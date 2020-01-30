The Society of Chairs of Academic Radiology Departments and General Electric Healthcare have selected Dr. Thomas Dykes as a mentor in the Leading, Empowering and Disrupting program. Dykes is chair and professor of the department of radiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The program identifies talented women in academic radiology programs and the radiology imaging industry and pairs them with mentors who will guide them for the future leadership positions in those areas.
