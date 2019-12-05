The Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation has awarded a $100,429 grant to Munmun Chattopadhyay, Ph.D., for her research project, “Gastroparesis, a Mysterious Stomach Disorder and its Prevalence in Women.” Chattopadhyay is an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Her research focuses on diabetes-related complications, which are a major health issue for El Paso’s diverse border population. “A growing number of teenage girls and women suffer from gastroparesis,” Chattopadhyay said in a news release. “To increase the understanding of this disorder, my study will help compile new and significant data on how this disorder affects people with diabetes, and also why it is more prevalent in women compared to men.”
