Alexander Philipovskiy has been named chair-elect of the Southern Section Council of the American Federation for Medical Research. Philipovskiy is an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology and Hematology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. In his new role, Philipovskiy hopes to get the university more involved with the AFMR and open up more research opportunities in the El Paso region. Established in 1940, the AFMR is an international association made up of scientists from multiple areas of biomedical and patient-oriented research.
hot
Texas Tech professor chair-elect of research association
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- Spirit Golf to run Butterfield Trail golf course
- Party in the Parking Lot
- Over 120 El Paso businesses close for good; others fight for survival as aid dries up
- Whispers: Remembering GuyRex, El Paso No. 2
- Beirut blast shocks El Paso’s Lebanese community
- Parents mull alternatives as school starts, virtually
- UTEP, Sun Bowl, NMSU hoping for Hail Mary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital hires new executives
- UTEP launching another degree program
- Raben Group adds communications expert
- New El Paso County program assists small businesses
- United Bank announces new board
- TTUHSC El Paso establishes new scholarship fund
- Bravo Chevrolet Cadillac president donates to UMC
- Texas Tech professor chair-elect of research association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.