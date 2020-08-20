Philipovskiy
Tommie Morelos

Alexander Philipovskiy has been named chair-elect of the Southern Section Council of the American Federation for Medical Research. Philipovskiy is an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology and Hematology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. In his new role, Philipovskiy hopes to get the university more involved with the AFMR and open up more research opportunities in the El Paso region. Established in 1940, the AFMR is an international association made up of scientists from multiple areas of biomedical and patient-oriented research.

