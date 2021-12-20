Subramanian Dhandayuthapani

Subramanian Dhandayuthapani

Subramanian Dhandayuthapani, Ph.D., an associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was recently awarded a $492,258 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The grant will support Dhandayuthapani’s efforts to develop new vaccines against tuberculosis, which kills about 1.5 million people annually worldwide. A vaccine strain he developed was found to provoke a robust immune response in a mouse vaccination model. The NIH grant will support additional studies into the QKO vaccine’s effectiveness and safety. Jessica Chacon, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the Foster School of Medicine, and Sangeeta Tiwari, Ph.D., an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, are co-investigators in the research project.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.