Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s department of surgery hosted 16 surgeons from three different institutions at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for training on a minimally invasive procedure to remove gallstones from the bile duct. The procedure allows surgeons to remove gallstones from bile ducts during the same procedure to remove the gallbladder. They use a long thin camera inserted through a small incision in the abdomen to locate gallstones then use a retrieval basket to capture and remove them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.