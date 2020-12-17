Eleven physicians with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso have been named to the annual list of Super Doctors in Texas, published in the December edition of Texas Monthly. The physicians included are: Dr. Lorenzo Aragon, Dr. Javier Corral, Dr. Juan Figueroa, Dr. Richard Lange, Dr. Charmaine Martin, Dr. Carla Martinez, Dr. Armando Meza, Dr. Jennifer Molokwu, Dr. Peter Thompson, Dr. Alan Tyroch, Dr. Justin Wright. The honor is awarded to 5% of the state’s active physicians.
Texas Tech physicians named Super Doctors
- El Paso Inc. staff
