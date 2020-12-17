Eleven physicians with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso have been named to the annual list of Super Doctors in Texas, published in the December edition of Texas Monthly. The physicians included are: Dr. Lorenzo Aragon, Dr. Javier Corral, Dr. Juan Figueroa, Dr. Richard Lange, Dr. Charmaine Martin, Dr. Carla Martinez, Dr. Armando Meza, Dr. Jennifer Molokwu, Dr. Peter Thompson, Dr. Alan Tyroch, Dr. Justin Wright. The honor is awarded to 5% of the state’s active physicians.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.