The Texas Tech College of Architecture has announced a new master’s degree in architecture with a concentration in historic preservation and design. The degree, which is pending notification and approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and regional accrediting body, is a research-based academic degree for students interested in advanced architectural studies who want to enter the historic preservation field. The El Paso program is located in the historic Union Depot, an active train station in Downtown.

0
0
0
0
0