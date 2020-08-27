Andrade

Dr. Alonso Andrade, FACS, has been named to the Surgical Infection Society’s Ad Hoc Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Diversity Issues. Andrade is an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The Surgical Infection Society is a nonprofit organization that seeks to educate health care providers and the public about infection in surgical patients. The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association that works to improve the care of surgical patients and safeguard standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment.

