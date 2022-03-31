Five faculty members at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, including the president of the university, are among the most cited research authors worldwide. They rank in the top 2% of more than 6 million authors in the citation database, which was created in 2019 by a team led by Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis, co-director of the METRICS Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford University. The faculty members are: Dr. Richard McCallum, professor and founding chair in the internal medicine department’s gastroenterology division; Dr. Debabrata Mukherjee, professor and chair of internal medicine; Dr. Attilio Orazi, professor and chair of pathology; Deborah Clegg, vice president for research and professor of internal medicine; and Dr. Richard Lange, president of TTUHSC El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine.

