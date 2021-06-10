The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation has accredited Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso as aprovider of Nursing Continuing Professional Development until 2023. The accreditation means TTUHSC El Paso alumni and nurses in the region will be able to complete continuing nursing education programs through the university’s office of continuing medical education.

