Dr. Thwe Htay, associate professor of medical education at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, is the recipient of the 2020 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards. The award is the most prestigious granted to faculty throughout the Texas Tech system. Prior to joining Texas Tech El Paso, Htay worked in private medical practice in the Permian Basin region, Houston and San Antonio. She received her medical degree from the University of Yangon in Myanmar.

0
0
0
0
0