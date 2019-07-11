Dr. Richard McCallum, the founding chair of the department of internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Investigative Medicine. McCallum has years of editorial experience with numerous medical research journals and currently serves as editor-in-chief of Gastrointestinal Disorders, an online medical journal based in Basel, Switzerland. A gastroenterology specialist, McCallum is also an honorary professor at the University of Queensland Medical School in Brisbane, Australia. Texas Tech El Paso is “at the national level now,” McCallum said. “We’re competing with more established medical schools around the nation.”
