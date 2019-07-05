Dr. Donald Meier, professor emeritus at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has been awarded the first American Pediatric Surgical Association Surgical Humanitarian Award. Meier was recognized for his 17 years of missionary surgery work in Nigeria, followed by his years serving underserved populations in El Paso, Juárez and other areas of the world. Meier came to El Paso in 2003, and for three years, was the only pediatric surgeon on-call in West Texas. “I saw the great need in El Paso,” Meier said in a statement. “As I toured the city, I saw it was truly an unserved pediatric surgical area. I went back to my wife and told her, ‘I think God is calling us to El Paso.’” Meier became a full-time professor in TTUHSC El Paso’s department of surgery in 2005 and became a professor emeritus in 2015. He now lives in Dallas.
hot