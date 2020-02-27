The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, recently honored Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s marketing and communications team with two awards. The team was named the District IV Accolades winner in the design category for its Paul L. Foster School of Medicine admissions material. The team also received a Platinum Award for Excellence in Photography for a collection of photos used in a Texas Tech El Paso rebranding campaign. CASE is a global association for professionals in educational advancement.

