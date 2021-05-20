Mendoza-Ladd

Dr. Antonio Mendoza-Ladd, FACG, FASGE, has been named a Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association, the oldest medical society in the United States focused on disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Mendoza-Ladd is an assistant professor and medical director of endoscopy at the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. “The AGA Fellowship recognizes AGA members with exceptional professional achievement in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology,” AGA Institute President Bishr Omary said in a news release. “AGA is proud to announce the 2021 AGA Fellowship inductees who have been recognized by their peers and community as being at the forefront of our field.” The AGA was founded in 1897 and now has 16,000 members.

