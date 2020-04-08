Two Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso faculty have been named recipients of the inaugural Dr. Robert Suskind and Leslie Lewinter-Suskind Medical Faculty Awards for Educational Excellence. Dr. Gordon Woods, an associate professor of internal medicine, received the Pre-Medical Education Award. Woods is the Jonathan and Patricia Rogers Endowed Chair of Medical Education at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. Dr. Karinn Chambers, an assistant professor of surgery, received the Clinical Education Award. Chambers is the medical director of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Breast Care Center. Each received a $500 cash award.

