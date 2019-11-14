Teresa Adame received the first-ever Sheri Pulis Outstanding Service in Research Administration Award. Adame is the associate managing director in the office of sponsored programs at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and has more than 20 years of experience in the research administration field. The award is given by Cayuse, a research administration software company, to research administrators from their customer institutions who demonstrate service to the research community and a strong dedication to their institution.
