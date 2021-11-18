Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has hired Guadalupe Valencia-Skanes as its vice president for finance/chief financial officer. Most recently, Valencia-Skanes was the associate vice president for business affairs at the University of Texas at El Paso. She has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance and has had several executive leadership roles at the University of Washington, the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Arizona. Valencia-Skanes has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting from UTEP and is a certified government financial manager. El Paso Children’s Hospital has hired Omar Garza as its chief financial officer. Garza has 25 years of experience in health care, including at hospitals in Spokane, Washington; Miami, Florida; and Panama City, Panama. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer at San Angelo Community Medical Center. Garza replaces former CFO Melissa Campos.

