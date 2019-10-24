The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas has awarded a $1.9 million grant to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The grant will support Tiempo de Vacunarte 2, or Time to get Vaccinated 2, a cancer prevention program that focuses on cancers caused by the human papillomavirus. The program is directed by co-principal investigators Dr. Jennifer Molokwu, an associate professor and director of medical student education in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and Dr. Jessica Calderón-Mora, a research instructor in the Department of Molecular and Translational Medicine’s Center of Emphasis in Cancer and a clinical instructor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine. The program will expand efforts to make HPV vaccinations available to uninsured or underinsured residents of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson and Brewster Counties.
