The President’s Development Council, formed to connect donors with philanthropic opportunities at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, has named new members. They are: Margie Escudero, TTUHSC nursing alumna and community advocate; Bruce Gulbas, president, National Restaurant Supply; and Ronnie Lowenfield, general manager, Casa Ford Lincoln. The council is chaired by El Paso businessman Rick Francis, chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.