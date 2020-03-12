The Commission on Dental Accreditation has awarded initial accreditation to the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Having already received approval for its doctoral program and approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, this was the final accreditation necessary for the school to open next year. It will be the first dental school to open in the state in 50 years when it welcomes its inaugural class in July 2021. El Paso County has only one dentist for every 4,480 residents, compared to a national average of one dentist for every 1,639 residents, according to Texas Tech.
hot
Texas Tech dental school receives accreditation
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Altisource to expand in El Paso, hire 250
- Air Methods expands medevac service to El Paso
- Border businesses brace for coronavirus shock
- Sprawling bankruptcy that impacts hundreds of homeowners converted to liquidation
- 160 troops to be sent to El Paso, San Ysidro
- $7.5B will rebuild I-35 in Austin. Will El Paso get funding for I-10?
- Water on its way to El Paso County farms
- El Paso children’s museum director leaving for new job
- 5 things to know about ‘Goddess of Pop’ Cher
- Ferrera to depart ‘Superstore’
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape virus
- AP sources: US to broaden European coronavirus travel ban, adding United Kingdom, Ireland to list
- Virus-related shutdowns bringing US economy to grinding halt
- Police say 3 found fatally shot in central Texas apartment
- White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak
- U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge
- Straight-talking Fauci explains outbreak to a worried nation
- White House now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump, Pence