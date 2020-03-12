The Commission on Dental Accreditation has awarded initial accreditation to the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Having already received approval for its doctoral program and approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, this was the final accreditation necessary for the school to open next year. It will be the first dental school to open in the state in 50 years when it welcomes its inaugural class in July 2021. El Paso County has only one dentist for every 4,480 residents, compared to a national average of one dentist for every 1,639 residents, according to Texas Tech.

