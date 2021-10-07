Dulce Senclair

Dulce Senclair

Texas Nurse Practitioners, the state association for nurse practitioners, has awarded Dulce Senclair its 2021 Student Leadership Award, which is given to a dedicated Texas nurse practitioner student who demonstrates excellence in academic performance, service and leadership. The El Paso native is a recent graduate of the inaugural psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. As a doctoral student, Senclair focused her work on developing mental health programs for patients impacted by trauma. As a part of her doctoral project, she collaborated with the El Paso Police Department to develop pilot mental health programs for police officers.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.