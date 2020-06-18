Texas Mutual Insurance Company and Univision Austin have partnered to promote workplace safety resources to Hispanic business communities across the state. The campaign is in recognition of June as National Safety Month and is intended to give Texas’ more than 70,000 Hispanic-owned businesses resources and additional information that can help prevent workplace accidents. Information: TexasMutual.com/Employers/pr/Univision-June-Safety-Month

