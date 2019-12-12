Texas Mutual Insurance Company, one of the state’s largest providers of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $1.1 million in grants to 16 Texas organizations, including the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence. The grant will support workforce development initiatives designed to strengthen job-skill training, influence statewide change and empower community collaboration. Based at UTEP, the collaborative of education, business and civic leaders has worked for 25 years to transform the educational pipeline and ensure academic success for young El Pasoans.
