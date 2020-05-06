Texas Mutual Insurance Company has donated $2 million across the state to support nonprofits that are providing COVID-19 relief and recovery, including $75,000 in El Paso. The grants were awarded in El Paso to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the El Paso Community Foundation.

