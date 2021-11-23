Texas Mutual Insurance Company, one of the state’s largest providers of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed dividends to its more than 57,000 policyholders. Of the $330 million to be distributed in Texas, $6.5 million will be distributed to 1,098 policyholders in El Paso County. Dividends are based on each company’s loss ratio and history with Texas Mutual.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.