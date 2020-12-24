Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funding to four El Paso organizations. The grants are part of the company’s larger $2.9 million commitment to workforce development initiatives and COVID-19 pandemic relief. The El Paso organizations awarded funding are: the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, CREEED, Lydia Patterson Institute and Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.