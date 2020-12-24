Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funding to four El Paso organizations. The grants are part of the company’s larger $2.9 million commitment to workforce development initiatives and COVID-19 pandemic relief. The El Paso organizations awarded funding are: the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, CREEED, Lydia Patterson Institute and Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
Texas Mutual awards $100,000 to El Paso organizations
- El Paso Inc. staff
