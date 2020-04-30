Texas Gas Service, a division of ONE Gas Inc., has donated $80,000 to five nonprofit organizations around the state, including Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, Paso del Norte Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation in El Paso. The donation comes through the ONE Gas Foundation and will provide emergency relief assistance to residents who are directly impacted by COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.