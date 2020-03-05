Elizabeth O’Hara has been promoted to regional manager/state leader of community relations for Texas Gas Service. O’Hara, who has worked for the company for one year, now oversees the Rio Grande Valley, North Texas, Austin and El Paso markets. Previously, she worked as a news director and anchor for KFOX Channel 14, as well as communications director for the Diocese of El Paso.
