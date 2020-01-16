The Texas Bar Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations twice a year, in the spring and fall. And over the past three cycles, El Paso has received almost $80,000 in grant funding. The organizations that received funding are: Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, $10,000; Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services Inc., $3,250; Ciudad Nueva Community Outreach, $10,800; Center for Legal Development, $4,955; CASA of El Paso, $8,000; El Paso Bar Association, $3,145; Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, $10,000; David’s Legacy Foundation, $19,795; and University of Texas at El Paso, $9,000. Estrella Escobar was appointed as a trustee on the bar foundation board in 2019, and Carlos Cardenas was elected fellows secretary. “I am very pleased the Texas Bar Foundation is supporting these important projects in El Paso,” Cardenas said.
hot