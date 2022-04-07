Vantage Bank, a Texas bank headquartered in San Antonio with offices in El Paso, says it is one of the first Texas employers to offer bitcoin savings plans for employees. Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, a type of digital money that’s secured via encryption technology. The bank says it was spurred to offer the benefit by employees who requested it. Now they can direct a portion of their post-tax paychecks into no-fee NYDIG bitcoin savings plans.

