Beth Racine, Ph.D., has been named director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center at El Paso. Her first day on the job is Jan. 1. Racine is a registered dietician and will also work as a professor at Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the associate department head in the department of nutrition. Right now, she is professor of public health services at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Her research is focused on understanding incentives and barriers to healthy eating and physical activity among different populations. Racine has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University, a master’s degree in nutrition from California State University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in public health from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.

